Tragic news has developed out of Maryland after reports stated another mass shooting has seen the loss of three people. In recent months, the U.S. has been plagued with ongoing shootings in public spaces, including the highly publicized racist attack on Tops Market in Buffalo, New York, and the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. This latest assault was said to have occurred in Smithsburg, Maryland, and NBC 4 News in Washington, D.C. shed light on this latest story.

It was said that a 23-year-old gunman from West Virginia entered Columbia Machine, Inc., a manufacturing facility, and opened fire. He was reportedly an employee at the establishment.

It was shared that fatalities included "Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick, 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30." Another person was injured, a 42-year-old man, and it was reported that he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A state trooper came face-to-face with the suspect and just moments after the shooting at the facility, the officer engaged the suspect in gunfire. Both the trooper and the suspect were injured and were treated at a local hospital. The weapon used was a "semi-automatic handgun" and NBC 4 added that the motive for the attack has yet to be shared.

"We are working closely with local authorities, while the investigation continues," Columbia Machine, Inc. CEO Rick Goode said in a statement. "Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that lost family members or were affected by this tragic event."

