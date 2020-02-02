According to reports, police are looking for a white man who robbed a bank in Maryland on Tuesday wearing blackface. The suspect robbed a PNC bank in Perryville, Maryland, a town about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore, near the Delaware and Pennsylvania borders.

Shortly after the robbery, the police department took to Facebook to ask the public for help in identifying the man. "We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the below pictured subject," Perryville police wrote sharing the pic.

Police described the suspect as "a white male, with paint on his face," who seemed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. Authorities did not specify how much money he may have been able to steal from the bank.

After authorities went public with the post, people started to write so many racist comments about the robbery that the department ended up deleting the post. "In lieu of our recent post and its many comments (some being derogatory and/or vulgar), we have elected to take down/remove the post," the Perryville Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We do appreciate those who had contributed any information in regards to the bank robbery. We ask that in future posts regarding a crime that we limit any commenting to relevance of the incident and details."

