Police in Maryland arrested Thomas Stemen, this week, for allegedly stabbing a woman in the butt with a syringe containing his semen.

According to the NY Daily News, Stemen was caught on a security camera stabbing the woman in the cart area of a Churchton grocery store. Video shows both patrons enter the store, with Stemen closely behind the woman. He then bumps her and she reacts in pain and walks back out of the store. Stemen follows her.

“He turned to me and said, ‘I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’” the woman recalled to a local CBS news station. Officials have yet to confirm if Stemen is carrying any diseases, but the woman says she is taking preventative medications as a precaution. She went on to compare the pain to a cigarette burn.

On Tuesday, Stemen was arrested with two syringes, which were later confirmed to be filled with semen, on his person.

Stemen has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

The Anne Aroundel County Police Department is waiting for additional victims of Stemen to come forward. He could be hit with more charges as the police department says the case is “extremely active."