The 1999 MTV VMAs captured a moment in pop culture that has gone down in history. It was then that Mary J. Blige and her friend Lil Kim were sharing the award stage together as they introduced music icon Diana Ross. Kim was dressed in her show-stopping purple outfit that exposed one of her breasts aside from a strategic cover-up. When Ms. Ross made it to the podium, she gave both Mary and Kim hugs, but she tapped the pint-sized rapper's breat before addressing the audience.

The Queen Of Hip Hop-Soul recently sat down with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live and was asked to share her thoughts about other R&B divas that she's worked with or knows personally. She spoke about Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, and then, Lil Kim. "My baby girl, my little sister," Mary said of the latter. "I mean, one of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women. She's a trailblazer and one of the biggest rappers [and] most respected rappers in the business."

It was then that Andy Cohen brought up that boob-touching MTV moment and asked Mary J. Blige what was going through her mind at the time. "I was embarrassed for Kim and I was pissed when that happened because that's my little sister and my friend," said Blige. "Kim is courageous. She's gon' do what Kim does so I think we all should respect it like we should respect Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Cardi [B]. Respect Lil Kim. This is what they do. Respect them." Watch the clip below.