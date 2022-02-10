Mary J. Blige is about to hit the stage with Eminem and a slew of other hip-hop legends at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend and she's using the Detroit rapper's lyrics to explain why she's not upset about not being paid for the performance.

We've known for years that artists don't get paid to perform at the Super Bowl -- however, despite the lack of a big payday, the exposure provided from the performance is worth more than people know, with MJB explaining that she'll be seeing money from the upcoming show for the rest of her life.

She will only be singing one song this weekend and she won't be paid but Mary J. Blige said this week that she's not concerned about that, explaining to The Cruz Show why she's not batting an eyelash.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Listen, you gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this," said the iconic singer. "They don't have to pay me. But if it was payin' it would be a lot of money. But I'm good. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. Eminem says that in 'Lose Yourself,' this is the opportunity of a lifetime."

With an album coming out tonight, Mary J. Blige must feel like she's on top of the world. Be sure to listen to her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, at midnight and stay tuned for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this weekend.



