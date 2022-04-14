Mary J. Blige has been in her bag this year. The Good Morning Gorgeous singer will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. Blige will also perform during the broadcast which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m PT on NBC. The performance will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

The Super Bowl halftime show performer and ten-time BBMA (Billboard Music Award) winner will join the other ten artists who have also received the Icon Award. The Icon Award recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts per Deadline. Since 2011, past recipients include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and Pink.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Blige released a statement about her upcoming award recognition. "My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival," she said. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

BBMA finalists are determined by their performance on the Billboard Charts. Blige won the 1995 BBMA for R&B album of the year, snagged nine awards at the 2006 show, and has won nine Grammys. Well done.

[Via]