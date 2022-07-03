Mary J. Blige will be featured on the Apple Music Live concert series for a show at New York City’s iconic United Parcel where she will deliver a “career-spanning” performance, later this month. The performance comes after the release of her 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which includes guest features from H.E.R, Dave East, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

She will also be embarking on the Good Morning Gorgeous tour in September, which will see her travel across Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Oakland, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Memphis, Brooklyn, Newark, Cincinnati, and more before wrapping up at the end of October.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“The last year of my career in particular has been an exciting ride,” Mary J. Blige said of the upcoming performance. “From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like Sun Goddess and Sister Love Jewelry, to performing at the Super Bowl, launching my Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me.”

To attend Blige's Apple Music Live show in person, fans can apply to purchase tickets through AXS.

The concert comes after Lil Durk was featured on Apple Music Live, earlier this week, for an exclusive 7220 concert. Speaking with the platform, Durk also revealed that he'd be interested in doing another collaborative project with Lil Baby.

Blige's appearance on Apple Music Live is scheduled for July 27.

[Via]