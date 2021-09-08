She always knows how to steal the show, however, it isn't Mary J. Blige's vocals that has the world paying attention. The Labor Day holiday in the U.S. is behind us as citizens have gone back to work following the three-day weekend. While people were at cookouts and kickbacks to celebrate the long weekend, Mary J. Blige was thirst-trapping on Instagram wearing next to nothing.

The 50-year-old Queen of Hip Hop-Soul is known for her show-stopping photoshoots where she poses on sandy beaches in barely-there bikinis, but this time around, Ms. Blige showed off some skin to promote her brand, Sun Goddess Wine.

According to Gum Bumper, Blige was styled by Misa Hylton, unsurprisingly, and was wearing nothing but Laurel DeWitt's full-body chain as well as a Jewels By Benny "Mary" necklace. The beachside photoshoot nearly mirrored that of her 50th birthday pictures where the icon glowed as she posed in a gold bikini.

Meanwhile, in the caption to both photos, Mary J. quoted Jay-Z lyrics: "Whole world's in awe I crash through glass ceilings, I break through closed doors" and "If it wasn't for these pictures they wouldn't see me at all." The lines are pulled from Magna Carta Holy Grail's "Oceans" featuring Frank Ocean.

Check out her photos below.

