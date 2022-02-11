mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mary J. Blige Shares "Good Morning Gorgeous" Ft. Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak

Erika Marie
February 11, 2022 01:00
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige

Blige, much like Snoop Dogg, has released her latest record ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show appearance.


This New Musc Friday is stacked as artists seem to want to share new tunes before this weekend's festivities. Thousands upon thousands of people are descending on Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and while sports lovers are hedging their bets, music fans are impatiently waiting for the halftime show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige will join together for a once-in-a-lifetime performance and ahead of the display, Blige has shared her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” Blige previously said about the record. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Good Morning Gorgeous hosts features from Dave East, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, DJ Khaled, and Usher, so stream the album and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. “No Idea”
2. “Love Will Never”
3. “Here With Me” (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. “Rent Money” (feat. Dave East)
5. “Amazing” (feat. DJ Khaled)
6. “GMG Interlude”
7. “Good Morning Gorgeous”
8. “Come See About Me”
9. “On Top” (feat. Fivio Foreign)
10. “Love Without The Heartbreak”
11. “Failing In Love”
12. “Enough”
13. “Need Love” (feat. Usher)

MIXTAPES Mary J. Blige Shares "Good Morning Gorgeous" Ft. Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak
