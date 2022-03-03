She tore up the Super Bowl halftime stage and recently received an NAACP Image Award, but that's not all the good news surrounding Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has been a favorite for decades, but in recent months, there has been an increase of interest in Blige's career. From her rebuilding her life following her messy divorce to her Prime Video documentary to her brand new album Good Morning Gorgeous, Blige is nowhere near finished solidifying her legacy.

Those efforts will now call on Blige to flex a new role as a producer of her own Lifetime film with a plotline based on her 1992 megahit, "Real Love."

The single is a staple in the list of Mary J. Blige classics and because her life influenced the track, it seems that Blige will be intimately involved in the entire process.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real-life experiences, and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” said Blige. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly.”

"Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content at Lifetime. "We are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love."

[via][via]