Last month, a Los Angeles judge dismissed an open lawsuit against the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige and her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs after the ex-couple and the opposing party failed to appear in court to determine a settlement. Back in Sept. 2018, the "Only Love" singer and her ex were sued by Golden Venus LLC for breach of contract for allegedly not paying nearly $60,000 in back rent, damaging their Beverly Hills mansion, and removing pre-installed audio-visual equipment that supposedly came with the house, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The landlord company claims that Blige and Isaacs caused $16,000 in damage to the property as well. However, Blige and her legal team refuted the company's statement, revealing that she and Golden Venus agreed to cancel her current agreement and paid the business a lump sum that was less than her original contract to make sure that she was in good standing prior to vacating the property. Blige and her legal counsel also stated that Golden Venus would be "unjustly enriched" if she was forced to pay any more money than she already has and accuses the company of "unlawful or improper conduct" for the alleged damage and missing property from the mansion, but fails to state her reasoning.

Fortunately, it appears that the conflict has been settled out of court as the case was dismissed. However, Golden Venus LLC does have the power to open up a new lawsuit against the multi-platinum singer/songwriter and her ex-husband/manager, Kendu Isaacs, if they choose to.

Since filing for divorce from her husband in 2016, Mary J. Blige has had one of the most successful music career resurgences in recent memory. Diddy is currently executive producing a documentary the 49-year-old songstress and she currently has a major role in the Power Book II, Power spin-off series alongside Method Man.

Check out Mary J. Blige's short cameo in the upcoming Power Book II television series in the video provided below.