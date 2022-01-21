Mary J. Blige is an absolute legend and has to be one of the hardest working artists in our culture today; she has elevated herself and transformed from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul to a mogul in her own right. But that doesn't mean that the Queen isn't afraid to come back and bless us with her musical prowess every now and then. Mary J. announced that she would be dropping her latest project, Good Morning Gorgeous, on February 11th while also dropping off the tracklist.

The 13-song album will include features from heavy-hitters such as Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East. and Usher. Blige mentioned that her experiences over the past four years, since the release of 2017's Strength of a Woman, have helped inspire the upcoming album's contents and subject matter.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” the legend said. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

And it doesn't stop there for the icon. Two days after her album drops, Blige will be taking the stage at the greatest show on earth, the Super Bowl, alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS TRACKLIST

1. “No Idea”

2. “Love Will Never”

3. “Here With Me” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

4. “Rent Money” (feat. Dave East)

5. “Amazing” (feat. DJ Khaled)

6. “GMG Interlude”

7. “Good Morning Gorgeous”

8. “Come See About Me”

9. “On Top” (feat. Fivio Foreign)

10. “Love Without The Heartbreak”

11. “Failing In Love”

12. “Enough”

13. “Need Love” (feat. Usher)