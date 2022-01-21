mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mary J. Blige Returns With "Rent Money" Ft. Dave East

Erika Marie
January 21, 2022 01:58
Mary J. Blige

This one will make an appearance on Blige's February release, "Good Morning Gorgeous."


We have been receiving more music from Mary J. Blige in recent months and fans aren't mad at it. Fresh off of her star-studded birthday celebrations, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul is back with another single, this time with an assist from Dave East. The two New York artists sail through Blige's "Rent Money," a track where Ms. Mary gets a few things off of her chest about a former lover she's ready to part ways with.

"Rent Money" follows Blige's recent singles "Amazing," a track that arrived with help from DJ Khaled, as well as "Good Morning Gorgeous," a song that mirrors the title of the singer's forthcoming album. Good Morning Gorgeous is slated for release on February 11, and judging from what Blige has shared, she is once again delivering an effort that will blow fans out of the water.

Stream "Rent Money—and make sure to keep an ear out for Blige's nod to Biggie Smalls and R. Kelly—and let us know what you think of her latest collaboration with Dave East.

Quotable Lyrics

This isn't love this is foolish
I just want back what I put into this
And then I'll keep moving
All of my chips on the table

