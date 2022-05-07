Mary J. Blige Returns With "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" Ft. Jadakiss, Griselda, Remy Ma, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo & More

Expanding on her star-studded Good Morning Gorgeous release is Mary J. Blige who returns with the deluxe version of her hit record. The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul released the original version of her project back in mid-February, and she has taken her time before reemerging with six new tracks that host even more acclaimed talent.

The first installment of Good Morning Gorgeous hosted looks from Anderson .Paak, Usher, Dave East, DJ Khaled, and Fivio Foreign—and Blige continued the hitmaking rollout with her additional features for the deluxe version. This time around, Blige added another look from Khaled along with Jadakiss, Remy Ma, H.E.R., Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, and Griselda.

This is an upgrade that you don't want to miss out on, so stream Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. No Idea

2. Love Will Never

3. Here With Me ft. Anderson .Paak

4. Rent Money ft. Dave East

5. Gone Forever ft. Remy Ma, DJ Khaled

6. Amazing ft. DJ Khaled

7. GMG Interlude

8. Good Morning Gorgeous

9. Come See About Me

10. On Top ft. Fivio Foreign

11. Tough Love ft. Moneybagg Yo

12. Love Without The Heartbreak

13. Falling In Love

14. Enough

15. Need Love ft. Usher

16. Running ft. Ne-Yo

17. Good Morning Gorgeous ft. H.E.R.

18. Rent Money ft. Jadakiss & Griselda

19. Come See About Me ft. Fabolous