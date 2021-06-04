We'll soon receive an intimate look into Mary J. Blige's personal life thanks to a new documentary, and more has been revealed about what fans can expect. We previously reported onMary J. Blige's My Life, a documentary that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video at the end of the month. The singer recently shared its trailer and inside, Blige speaks candidly about creating her 1994 classic album, My Life, and the real-life struggles she was facing at the time.

“‘My Life’ is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had," she said in the trailer. "Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”



The 50-year-old Bronx native also speaks about her childhood and how music helped her navigate. She's previously shared that when she was five years old, he was molested, and she also revealed that her parents often fought before divorcing. “The only thing, I think, that kept us guided was the music," she said in the documentary.

"It just saved you. In the neighborhood we lived in, it’s like prison," she added. "There was a lot wrong, and it was a lot. I needed to get out. That’s why I had that pen.”

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video on June 25 to see more from Mary J. Blige's My Life.

