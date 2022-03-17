In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Mary J. Blige spoke on why she doesn't have any children, with no plans to change that.

The 51-year-old who is often referred to as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" discussed that she "doesn't want to go through" the stress. She likes her current lifestyle, "being able to get up and go and move and do what I wanna do." She went on to say "I don't want to have to tend to someone all the time."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When host Justin Sylvester asked Mary if she regretted not being a mother, to which the "Queen" responded, "I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that." She finished up by saying, "I don't think it's gonna happen."

Other celebrities and fans were quick to defend Mary's opinions.

Singer Asia'h Epperson took to the comments of The Shade Room's post, "Ain’t nothing wrong with being the fun rich auntie!!!!!!" While one fan commented, "Respect a woman’s choice to not want kids"

Mary J. Blige has been taking over headlines since her head-turning Super Bowl performance, along with her recent album Good Morning Gorgeous, and her upcoming collab with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban for her first-ever "Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit" event in Atlanta, Georgia. She's even been working on producing her own Lifetime film. It's safe to say she keeps herself busy.

Check out the interview clip below.



