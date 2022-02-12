The anticipation building for the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend is almost palpable. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige will join together for a performance that promises surprises unlike any other, and ahead of the show, Blige has been on a press tour. The acclaimed Queen of Hip Hop-Soul also released her latest album on Friday (February 11), Good Morning Gorgeous, and she recently caught up with friend Angie Martinez to chop it up about her career.

Blige's catalog hosts a slew of collaborations that have gone down in Hip Hop history, and Martinez wanted to know which held a special place in her heart. The singer's picks didn't come as much of a surprise.



"Man, I know 'Can't Knock the Hustle' is one of them and 'You're All I Need' is definitely...those are like, the top two," Blige said about her Jay-Z and Method Man hits, respectively. Additionally, Blige also talked about her new Dave East-assisted single "Rent Money" and explained that she pulled from real-life circumstances as inspiration.

Years ago, Blige divorced ex-husband Kendu Isaacs and alleged he had stolen money from her and used it to entertain other women. The singer told Martinez that "Rent Money" was about that time in her life when, after the divorce, Blige had to pay him alimony and realized she didn't have enough money to give her ex because he had "spent it all." So, she jumped back on the road and got on her grind in order to stack cash.

