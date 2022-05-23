Mary J. Blige has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2022 for the outlet's annual list. Her longtime friend and collaborator, Nas, penned the publication's profile on the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

During his piece, Nas reflected on touring with Blige early in their careers through performing at the latest Super Bowl halftime show.



Ser Baffo / Getty Images

"Every night during our tour together, Mary would have a heartfelt conversation with the audience," Nas recalled. "There would be tears in people’s eyes; there would be people yelling with pride. And when Mary came onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, she got one of the loudest responses because, for one, she’s a woman in the middle of these guys. And she was just in her element."

He continued to praise Blige: "She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music. She has a lot more to offer, from her incredible acting career to her wine brand to the Strength of a Woman festival she just launched in Atlanta. And I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be."

Being named as one of Time's 100 most influential people isn't the only honor Blige has received this year. During the Billboard Music Awards, Blige was given the Icon Award at the ceremony.

This year, Blige celebrates the 30th anniversary of her debut album, What’s The 411?.

