Casting for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic is complete.

Deadline reports that the film, which will feature Jennifer Hudson in the lead role, will now feature Mary J. Blige in the role of Dinah Washington, a well-known jazz figure of the 1950s. It adds to the impressive resume that Blige has created for herself in the realm of film and television, already having claimed two Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

The film is set to chronicle Franklin's childhood singing in her father's church, tracing her rise to fame. Others who will star in the film include Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, and Tate Donovan among others.

Written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy, the film will begin production on November 1st and is currently eyeing a debut of August 14, 2020.

"I am thrilled with the incredibly talented cast we have assembled for our film, and I’m so proud that Ms. Franklin entrusted us to tell her story and to share it with the world," said Tommy, per Deadline. "As a storyteller, hers is the kind of story we all dream of telling. Her music has inspired me since I was a little girl, and the milestones of her life and career have shown us all how to strive and thrive. To have this powerhouse group of actors – and the phenomenal talent of Jennifer Hudson in this iconic role – means we have the chance of making this film as transcendent as her glorious life and legacy.”