Mary J. Blige's acting career has been hot as of late. She was perfect in Netflix's Umbrella Academy, stunning in Mudbound, and she been making appearances all over in series such as Black-ish, Scream: The TV Series, Empire, and more. Now, Billboard is reporting that the super popular singer/songwriter/producer/actress has signed a first look deal with Lionsgate studio.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate," stated Blige of the union. "They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can't wait to bring all of our projects to life."

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs also commented, stating, "Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we're humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit." The first look TV deal with Lionsgate will develop and produce series through Blige's recently launched Blue Butterfly Productions. The deal also gives Blige the power to create content for the studio's collection of platforms.