It has gone down in Super Bowl history as one of the most celebrated halftime performances to date, but not everyone was excited about seeing Hip Hop & R&B take to the stage. Over the weekend, history was made when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige came together to celebrate all things West Coast. The ode to Compton continues to trend across the internet, but the praise came with complaints from people who weren't impressed.

Some were upset that Eminem was the only white person in the show and others were furious to see Rap being applauded, and in an interview with Hot 97, Mary J. Blige dismissed the naysayers.



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

Ebro Darden spoke with Blige about a select group of people thinking the performance was "too raunchy." He asked if she had paid any attention to the commentary and she told him she had not.

"That’s a small conversation compared to how huge that is. Like, Hip Hop is here. It’s more than just a small thing," said Blige. "It’s just as big as Rock 'n' Roll right now. I don’t pay attention to all of that... Someone looked at us...well, somebody looked at Dre and said, ‘We need you,' and Dre looked at me and said, ‘I want you,' and so on and so forth with all his friends. So, I really don’t care about it.”

This was an opportunity of a lifetime and Blige isn't letting anyone steal her shine. Check out her interview below.