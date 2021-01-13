Following her glowing Instagram posts where she posed beachside while wearing a golden wrap-around bikini, Mary J. Blige continued her birthday celebration. The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul turned 50-years-old yesterday (January 11), and by the looks of a video clip, Mary turned up with some of her friends. Details regarding her celebration remain scarce, but a clip of Blige posing for a photo with Tyrese has gone viral after she made sure the actor kept his hands to himself.

In the video, Blige and Tyrese have their arms around one another as they posed for a photo. Tyrese, who has been lamenting over his recently announced divorce, is spotted with a grin as he diverts attention to the singer. Mary is seen wearing a high-slit dress and is showing off her toned legs, but when Tyrese attempted to touch her thigh for the picture, Blige was having none of that.

The singer's face said it all but Blige quickly shifted back into smiling for the cameras. Fans couldn't help but compare the moment to her Power character, so check out the clip below.