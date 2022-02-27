Both Mary J. Blige and Method Man are among Hip Hop and R&B's most highly respected acts. Now, they're gaining major notoriety in the television industry.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET

Mary J and Method Man have been linked together since 1994. In that year, the duo created a remix to Method Man's already popular track called "All I Need." With Mary J. Blige's additions and twist on it, the track became an instant classic. Shortly after, Diddy (or Puff Daddy as he was known at the time) incorporated new bits and pieces to enhance the track overall. He added some Biggie samples from the track "Me and My B*tch" and submitted the song for radio play. Those moves resulted in a track that ended up going platinum, a huge success for everyone involved.

Nearly 3 decades later, Mary J. Blige and Method Man's collaborative efforts are being displayed in other ways. Both artists play pivotal roles in the supporting cast on one of the hottest shows on television. A spinoff installation from 50 Cent's Power series, Power Book II: Ghost has continued the run the show created and has held viewership throughout its duration. Meth and Mary J's characters serve a strong purpose in the show, and they were awared NAACP Image Awards for said performances.

Weeks ago, when the nominees for the award show were announced, 50 Cent took to his Instagram page tocelebrate the success of his friends and collaborators. Not only has Mary J been receiving appreciation for her acting chops, her music has seen a reignition in attention with her new album and major showing at the Super Bowl. All in all, every artist involved has been doing big things as of late, and only continue to grow.

We'll keep you updated on Power related news, so stay tuned to HNHH for more information.