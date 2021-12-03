Mary J. Blige & DJ Khaled Get You To The Dancefloor With "Amazing"

The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has been giving the world an even more intimate look at her life and upbringing, and she's putting her emotions on wax once again. Mary J. Blige has given us classic hits about love and loss, while also delivering party favorites that will get fans to the dance floor. The acclaimed singer has been readying her forthcoming album for some time and she's told the public to prepare for a collection of songs that will change the game.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” she reportedly explained to Tamron Hall. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

On Friday (December 3), Blige dropped off not one, but two new singles. We'll be highlighting both, but to kick things off, we're giving a listen to her DJ Khaled-assisted single, "Amazing." It's clear that Mary J. is not playing around and we can't wait to hear what else she has lined up. "Amazing" is set up to be a self-confidence anthem, so stream the track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My crib is so big I tÐµll the guests to use a map

He wanna play house, I ask him, "Where's the fun in that?" (Let's go)

Seein' all these blessings, man, I think I pray too much

Lately, I been feeling like I turn up way too much

