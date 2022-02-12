Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak Share "Here With Me"

Good Morning Gorgeous! Mary J. Blige's latest album comes with an upbeat, positive message, and plenty of songs that you'll quickly be inclined to add to your streaming rotation once you have a listen to them.

Among the features on the 13-track record are Usher's "Need Love," Fivio Foreign's "On Top," DJ Khaled's "Amazing," Dave East's "Rent Money," and last, but certainly not least, one of our personal favourites – "Here With Me" featuring Anderson .Paak.

"Give me more than sex, yeah, I need to connect / Don't wanna wake up in the morning feeling sad and regretful / Don't wanna press, but when it's us / Want you / But of course," the 51-year-old sings on the bridge.

For his part, .Paak raps, "Bumper to bumper like LA in traffic / I write the lyrics, she make the captions / Who gon' direct you with all them theatrics? / But of course."

