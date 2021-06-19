Weeks ago, several of DMX's friends gathered together for the listening party to his posthumous album Exodus. Just prior to its release, the bittersweet get-together found Swizz Beatz and many of his collaborators in the same room for a positive moment in tribute to Dark Man X, and it was reported that during the listening session, Mary J. Blige was even spotted shedding a few tears.

Not long after, there was news that during the party, Blige somehow was rocking Conway The Machine's chain, and in a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the two ladies clarified how it all went down.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

According to Angie, Mary was just hanging out at the listening party when she saw Conway's iced-out jewelry. She casually mentioned to Swizz that she'd always wanted one of those types of chains, and without hesitation, the megaproducer made his way over to the Griselda emcee. Martinez claimed that Swizz simply told Conway that Blige wanted his chain, specifically, and the rapper didn't hesitate to give it to her.

"You are still humbled by that!" the radio show host said about the moment. The Grammy Award-winning singer couldn't help but laugh. "That was funny, Angie," the singer said with a smile. "'Cause when Swizz came and put that chain around my neck I was like, yo, no, this ain't really happening."

Blige added that both Swizz and Conway let her know that was their way of giving the singer her flowers. "I think I almost cried. I was like, 'Okay, thank you." Check out Mary J. Blige's interview with Angie Martinez below.