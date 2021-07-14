Marvel's hit "Marvel Cinematic Universe" show Loki has officially been confirmed for a season 2 on Disney+ following the ending of its first season finale. The sixth episode of the show's initial season released onto the platform at midnight on Wednesday, and after an exciting finale full of twists and turns – along with setting up crucial ramifications for the MCU's future – a brief, stylized teased after the show's credits confirmed that "Loki will return in Season 2."

Just before the show's finale aired on Wednesday, series star Tom Hiddleston mysteriously told Deadline that the season finale may not be the end of the road for the tenured MCU character.

"I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions," Hiddleston said.

Tom Hiddleston - John Phillips/Getty Images

Though it is early on in Marvel's run of MCU entities on the small screen format, Loki is officially the first show to get a second season to continue its story. Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier both told self-contained stories that will likely be followed up on the big screen – Elizabeth Olsen is set to appear alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Anthony Mackie will assume the full-time role of Captain America in an untitled fourth film in the franchise penned by series head writer Malcolm Spellman.

And while fans of Tom Hiddleston's antihero will be getting another season's helping of the character, they might not have to wait much longer to see him again in the MCU. Along with confirmation of the series' renewal, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Hiddleston's Loki will appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

Fans of the show reacted to the show's ending, along with its subsequent renewal and continuation on Twitter today. Check out some of the tweets below – spoilers for the finale were not included.

What do you think of Loki's season 2 renewal? Are you excited to see the God of Mischief's timeline-hopping journey continue in the MCU? Comment below.

[via]