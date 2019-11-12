Disney+ launches tomorrow which means Disney fans everywhere are about to eat their heart out with unlimited streaming to all of Disney's movies and television shows and associated content in the Disney world. Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, Kevin Feige, recently opened up to about the streaming service and how new characters introduced on the platform will make an appearance in future MCU films.



"Some characters we’ve announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they’ll go into the movies," he explained. “We are certainly doing cinematic art-level productions for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is currently shooting and just yesterday, I got back from the set of WandaVision, which is shooting. All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they’ll go back and forth.”

In other Marvel news, famed filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently slammed all Marvel films saying they're not cinema.

"That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do," he said. "It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that."