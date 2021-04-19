The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily one of the most lucrative undertakings in film history, not to mention the most ambitious. Bringing a collection of Marvel superheroes into one shared space, the MCU has done justice to beloved icons while breathing renewed life into several fresh faces. And while many of the heavy-hitters have already seen representation, the upcoming fourth phase will launch several new heroes into the spotlight -- starting with Shang-Chi.

Today, the first official trailer for the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has arrived, ahead of its planned September 3rd release date. Featuring a heavy glimpse at what's to come -- albeit largely by way of action set pieces, as the plotline remains more or less under wraps -- much of the focus centers around Simu Liu's titular Shang-Chi and his stylish penchant for ass-kicking.

In addition to what appears to be a thorough deep dive into Shang-Chi's mysterious origin story, producer Jonathan Schwarz spoke highly of the action scenes. "It's the best action [Marvel has] ever done," he says, as cited by IGN. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

In addition to Simu Liu (who marks Marvel's first lead of Asian descent), Shang-Chi also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretten. Check out the first official trailer below, and look for Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings to hit theatres on September 3rd.