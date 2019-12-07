Marvel's "Eternals" Shows First Footage At CCXP, Described As "Epic"

Ever since Disney and Marvel announced Eternals, fans have been watering at the mouth, waiting for the chance to see some footage. The Eternals are beings that live for centuries upon centuries, and were worshipped as Gods by the early people of Earth. Some Eternals, such as Thena, influenced the Greeks to believe in Athena, or so the comic book goes. The film will be different for Marvel, as the company dives into mythology and religion while keeping things grounded in the MCU.

According to CBR, footage from The Eternals was shown at Brazil's CCXP. The footage allegedly shows the Eternals throughout 7,000 years of history. "These people and this planet have changed all of us. We must protect them," was quoted from the footage. "Was raw footage from set and looks completely different than any other MCU film they've made. King Jack Kirby fans will freak," tweeted one viewer. According to those attending CCXP's Marvel panel, it was announced that Eternals would rely on mythological aspects, focusing on the foundations of mythology and human history as we know it. The footage purportedly showed the Eternals saving humans throughout several famous points in history. One reporter called the film "epic."

Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Gemma Chan as Sersi. Eternals drops on November 6, 2020.