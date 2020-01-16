Just when you thought Disney was running out of ideas, the unleashed Marvel's fourth phase across the boardroom table, got up, and swiftly left the room without so much as a parting word. After all, the late legend Stan Lee left countless stories from which to draw inspiration. Even without the ever-bankable talents of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, the MCU's fourth phase shall be stacked nonetheless, with a lineup of films including Black Widow, Thor, Dr. Strange, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Blade, and Spider-Man.

Today, Marvel has officially shared synopses of two upcoming blockbusters, Dr. Strange 2: In The Multiverse Of Madness and the star-studded (Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington) The Eternals. According to the findings of Hypebeast, The Eternals will play out as follows: “Marvel Studios‘ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.” Look for that one to hit theaters on November 6th, 2020.

As for Dr. Strange, portrayed in four films by Benedict Cumberbatch, the sequel appears to pit him against an old friend-turned-foe. "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone," reads the Hypebeast report, specifying this one is NOT an official synopsis. "But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.” Though unconfirmed, the expected enemy is likely Baron Mordo (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), who made his first appearance in Dr. Strange. Look for that to hit theaters on May 5th, 2021.

