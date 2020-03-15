Marvel Studios has made the decision to indefinitely postpone production for all of its Disney Plus content due to the pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus. Movies such as Fast 9, Mission: Impossible 7, No Time To Die, and more have all halted their productions in the wake of COVID-19 costing their productions millions of dollars due to their suspensions. This past week alone, large events in North America including NCAA's March Madness, Coachella, and the NBA season have been temporarily canceled as well. Now, with Marvel's Disney Plus content including The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki have all suspended operation amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier was the first Marvel x Disney Plus venture to shut down production due to being shot in Eastern Europe where Italy is struggling immensely to contain the virus. The cancellation of the Captain America-themed television series comes after Disney postponed production on the Marvel live-action film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Disney has also halted production on films like The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Shrunk. Last month, Marvel and Disney released a slew of trailers for all of their upcoming Disney Plus content during Super Bowl LIV. Unfortunately, fans of the comic book universe and films will have to wait a little while longer while health concerns have arisen.

Hopefully, the COVID-19 passes and allows corporations, businesses, and our lives to continue to operate as usual within the coming months. Check out the Marvel x Disney+ mega trailer for The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, in the video provided below.