Big news was revealed by Marvel at San Diego's Comi-Con. We recently reported on Natalie Portman being announced as the new female Thor in the franchise's fourth chapter, Love & Thunder. And now, we can also report on great news for Blade fans. The vampire hunter film is expected to be rebooted, according to Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige, and will star Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Ali made his appearance at Comic-Con as he took the stage to place on his head a Blade baseball cap and he was met with applause and praise. Indubitably, the casting choice appears to have fared well with the audience. To note, the previous role was held by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 original movie which was followed by two other film sequels, Blade II and Blade: Trinity. At the time, the film has grossed a total of $204 million dollars at the box office hence, we are curious to see what the reboot will pull.

Kevin Feige spoke about the casting choice with The Hollywood Reporter and shared that Ali had contacted the studio right after he won an oscar for the movie Green Book. "When Marhershala calls, you answer," shared Feige and apparently, upon setting up a meeting, Ali immediately stated that he wanted to play Blade. So he got the role.

[Via]