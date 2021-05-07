Marvel's MCU continues to move forward at a steady pace, having already lined up an impressive new phase of cinematic adventures. And while many flicks like Thor: Love And Thunder, The Eternals, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there's something about the upcoming reboot of Blade, starring Mashershala Ali in the titular role, that has piqued curiosity on a widespread level.

Perhaps it's the perceived tonal shift, which raises the questions of how exactly vampires will be integrated into the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe -- though don't be surprised if Dr. Strange has a hand in that particular segue. Perhaps it's the visceral violence of the Wesley Snipes films, which was gruesome enough to net the R rating; alas, the MCU version of Blade will probably not hold such a distinction.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

In spite of the myriad questions surrounding the film, Blade has quietly elevated into one of the most anticipated flicks on the Marvel slate. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the Daywalker once again. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the film's production has been delayed from this coming September to July 2022, as Disney and Marvel apparently need additional time to fine-tune the script, penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour of HBO's Watchmen.

Though delays are seldom welcomed by fanbases, least of all one as rabid and loyal as the Marvel army, it does bode well that the studio intends on taking their time with this one. Be sure to keep an eye out for additional news on Marvel's Blade, which will likely see a widespread release in late 2023. At this time, the project has yet to secure a director, though THR indicates that the search to fill the chair is already beginning; according to the same report, Marvel is looking to secure a Black director for the film, and they'll likely be looking at the same names as WB for the upcoming Superman penned by Ta-Nahisi Coates.

Are you looking forward to catching Blade when it hits theaters?