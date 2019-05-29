It's a grand time to be a gamer. With E3 around the corner, those in tune with the wonderful world of video game culture have been keeping a watchful eye out for the latest trailers and reveals. One of the most hyped games of the Expo has to be Marvel's Avengers, the first gaming effort from studio Square Enix (Tomb Raider) and Marvel Studios. The upcoming game, which is developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, has been long anticipated since the initial reveal trailer, though we've been left with little to no information surrounding gameplay or plot; in short, we don't know Jack.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Today, however, marks the dawn of a new era. It has been confirmed that The Avenger's game will be revealed at E3, and we now have a specific date to mark on our calendars. On June 10th, 6PM PST, Square Enix will officially unveil the upcoming title, likely shining a light on what's to be expected. Many fans have looked to beloved superhero titles like Marvel's Spider-Man or the Batman: Arkham series for inspiration, though it's entirely possible we'll be getting something different. The possibilities are endless, given the vast and varied power dynamic of the titular squadron.

Promising the beginning of a "new universe," it's unlikely this title will pick up where the MCU left off, rather borrowing from popular elements to strengthen their own imagining. Still, we can't wait to see what this one has in store. Anyone else excited for this?

