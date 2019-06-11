What a time to be alive for a gamer. Never has the selection of A-list titles been so solid, especially for those interested in superhero titles. With the groundwork set by Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Asylum back in 2009, the Batman series ultimately laid the foundation for a winning formula. Last year, Insomniac Games brought Marvel's Spider-Man into the fold, which proved to be a success on all fronts, from storytelling to voice-acting, gameplay to world design. Now, gamers are looking toward Marvel's Avengers, the upcoming project from Square Enix, Eidos Montreal, and Crystal Dynamics.

Billed as both a single and cooperative experience, the game's debuted its cinematic trailer at E3 yesterday, revealing hints of what might be expected. Though no overt gameplay was revealed, there were several scenes indicating a potential look and playstyle for each character. It would appear the game centers around the fallout of A-Day, a celebratory day that ultimately took a tragic turn, resulting in the "death" of a prominent member.

With appearances from Iron Man, Captain America, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Thor, and a hint at Ant-Man, as well as stacked voice-acting talent from Nolan North and Troy Baker, Marvel's Avengers looks like an interesting ride, to say the least. Check out the trailer in full below, and look for this one to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 15th, 2020.