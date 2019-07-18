Marvel has attempted to take over the entire entertainment industry and, for the most part, it's worked out. The film studio managed to create one of the most profitable franchises in recent memory with the Avengers, milking them out of several movies and billions of dollars. Endgame is still working on beating Avatar's box office record but today, Marvel has announced some sad news regarding one of their most successful television shows.

With the demise of so many Netflix Marvel shows, another television regular has just announced that it is coming to an end as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, the popular ABC program, will be ending after its seventh season. In a statement provided to Deadline, Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said that the team will be bidding adieu to us all in 2020. The writers of the show are reportedly working on tying any loose ends together before the season is complete, ensuring that fans of the show get a satisfactory ending.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"When you know that’s what you’re doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death," said Joeb on the upcoming series finale. "Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you’re not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You’re playing that this is going to be the end of the story."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is currently airing its sixth season. Everything will come to a close next year at the culmination of Season 7.