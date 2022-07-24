Marvel shows no signs of slowing down. It's not much of a surprise, since every project the studio releases seems to print money. The company's newest offeing, Thor: Love And Thunder, has been cleaning up at the box office, and their new She-Hulk series is set to come to Disney Plus soon.

The Marvel maestro himself, Kevin Feige, spoke at Comic Con at the San Diego Convention Center and laid out the plan for both phases 5 and 6. She-Hulk and the long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4 by the end of 2022.

Phase 5 will see a mix of returning faces and new, more obscure heroes. It will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Februrary 17, 2023, and continue into 2024 with a slew of movies and television shows with your favorite spandex-clad characters. There will be the miniseries Secret Invasion featuring Samuel L. Jackson in spring 2023; Guardians of the Galazy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023; the series Echo in summer 2023; season 2 of Loki in summer 2023; The Marvels on July 28, 2023; Blade on November 3, 2023; Ironheart in fall 2023; Agatha: Coven of Chaos in winter 2023/24; a new Daredevil TV show in spring 2024; and Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024; and finally, Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. Make sure to mark your calendars accordingly.

As if this wasn't enough, Feige went on to reveal the films planned for Phase 6. In this phase, the Avengers will be returning, at least in name, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming to theaters on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars concluding the phase on November 7, 2025. The Fantastic Four will also be finally joining the franchise with their own film on November 8, 2024. The announcements beg the question: at just what phase will Howard the Duck make his grand return?

