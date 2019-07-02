Marvel Cinematic Universe has recently dropped a teaser embodied as cover artwork by Inhyuk Lee for an upcoming project entitled Marvel Zombies. The art piece appears to show zombified versions of Captain America, Deadpool, and Wolverine. Marvel has given an October 2019 release date to the book, but no further details as to whether we can expect the project to be a one-shot, miniseries or anything more. Moreover, there's been no mention on who is apart of the creative team. Though, the October date places us just within the Halloween timeframe which is considerably well-timed.

Previously, Marvel Zombies commenced as a five-issue miniseries which was published by Marvel in 2005 and 2006. The series was the written by the creator of the legendary series The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman and drawn by cartoonist Sean Phillips with covers by Arthur Suydam. The series is believed to be a spinoff of Ultimate Fantastic Four, where the zombie version of Reed Richards tricks his Earth-1610 doppelganger into opening a portal that gives way into the Marvel Zombies universe. Marvel Zombies brings us to Earth in 2149 as part of Marvel's multiverse. Herein, an infected version of Sentry from another universe crashes on earth and spreads an infection to other Marvel heroes which include the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four.

