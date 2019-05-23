Though Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and its sequel made for an entertaining co-op experience, the series hasn't seen a new chapter in over ten years. Now, that's all about to change, with Ultimate Alliance: The Black Order set to arrive on July 19, 2019, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Much like the recent Avengers movies, The Black Order will center around the threat of Thanos and his Black Order, granting players access to a vast collection of playable Marvel characters of varying moral alignments, including Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, The Avengers, The Guardians Of The Galaxy, and now, as confirmed through a brand new trailer, the recently re-acquired X-Men.

The clip features a glimpse at Magneto, Mystique, Juggernaut, Nightcrawler, Psylocke, Wolverine, Beast, Deadpool, Storm, and more. Fans of both Marvel comics and the once-dormant video game series should be gleeful at the prospect of the X-Men's return, though the fact that The Black Order remains Switch-exclusive will likely ruffle a few feathers in the interim. Still, those who do have Switch consoles are in for a comic book cooperative extravaganza, the likes of which have not been seen in a decade. In any case, check out the trailer and draw your own conclusions.

Will you be checking this one out? If so, who are you looking to play as?