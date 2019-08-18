Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands among the most beloved properties in film history, the Television Universe was no slouch. Though technically connected to the MCU, the world of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher provided a more grounded alternative, complete with mature themes and plenty of brutal, long-take violence. Sadly, Netflix ultimately decided to pull the plug on each and every Marvel property, thus bringing five strong stories to an unceremonious end.

The purge prompted many to speculate that Marvel and Netflix were playing a game of sort, a chess move in the great streaming war to come. Yet Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb was apparently just as stunned as we, including Eminem, were. Speaking with Deadline, Loeb opened up about the process, which left him "blindsided" by his own admission.

"The hardest part was while the situation at Netflix, which I really can’t go into other than to say that we were blindsided and the things that were to come weren’t finished yet," Loeb explained. "We weren’t ready to announce that, so there was this space in between it, so it did look like maybe we were going to go out. Then suddenly, we were arising again like the Phoenix."

Though it's possible we'll see a day in which The Defenders ride again, it remains a fool's hope nonetheless. Perhaps, when we're watching a trailer for the long-awaited fourth season of Hannibal, we'll be hit with an announcement detailing the return of the Devil Of Hell's Kitchen. In the meantime, let us instead look to Disney + with an optimistic eye.

