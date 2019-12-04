Friday, December 20th, Marvel will be airing a tribute special celebrating "the life and luminous legacy" of Stan Lee titled, Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, as announced on their website. Using never-before-seen interviews and archival footage from Marvel and ABC News, the film will take viewers "on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Lee and across the Marvel Universe."

The special will feature a large cast of celebrities including Tom Hiddleston, Saquon Barkley, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and more.

Lee is known for being one of the most important comic book creators of all-time. He helped to create characters who have gone on to become household names such as Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and Black Panther.

Of the special, Joe Quesada, Executive Vice President, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment says, “Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come. We can’t wait for all you True Believers out there to see this special to honor and celebrate Stan’s incredible life and all the lives he has touched.”

Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee airs on ABC from 8 pm to 9 pm ET on December 20th.