Marvel Studios continues to find ways to make even more money off their MCU. As reported by ComicBook, Marvel and ILMxLAB have announced the upcoming release of Avengers: Damage Control. The new Avengers project is a virtual reality experience where fans will be able to fight alongside their favorite superheroes. The teaser trailer, which is narrated by Shuri, was shared online over the weekend. Shuri shows players a new suit which they will use to help the Avengers fight the bad guys. The Void’s site informs fans of where they can find the list of available locations for the WR experience.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description reads. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you'll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.” While a villain has yet to be revealed, the description states “a familiar enemy from the Avengers’ past" will be the antagonist. Fans are guessing this villain is Red Skull or Baron Zemo, both of which originated as Captain America villains.