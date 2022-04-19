Marvel has released a new trailer for the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to hit theaters, later this year. The trailer, which features Guns N’ Roses single “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” shows off Chris Hemsworth returning as the titular god.

"Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder," Hemsworth wrote while sharing the video on Instagram, earlier this week. "All the feels of a classic Thor adventure . Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!!"



Chris Hyde / Getty Images

The film will also feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill. Christian Bale is expected to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr the God Butcher.

As for specific details regarding the plot, Marvel has remained tight-lipped, but the movie is intended to serve as a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, which was released back in 2017.

Taika Waititi directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Check out the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below, and catch the film in theaters on July 8.





