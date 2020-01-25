As comic book fans gear up for the upcoming Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson, Marvel has another treat in store that will bring the beloved character back to her original form in print.

Scheduled to perfectly coincide with its film component, the upcoming BLACK WIDOW #1 comic book series (seen above) will see international spy Natasha Romanoff embarking on a new adventure and facing off against some of her most troubling adversaries. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comic series will be written by Kelly Thompson, feature art by Elena Casagrande and put Black Widow in a handful of predicaments that will require her to go against infamous bad guys like the Red Guardian.

Read the official description for Black Widow via Marvel below:

Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve... Readers can expect all the intrigue and heart-pounding exploits that Natasha Ramonoff is known for, as well as appearances by characters like Red Guardian and Yelena Belova! Arriving in time for her all-new solo film from Marvel Studios, this new series will prove that 2020 will be Black Widow’s greatest adventure yet!

BLACK WIDOW #1 is set to premiere in April 2020, with Marvel Studios' Black Widow film hitting theaters May 1, 2020. Watch the teaser trailer for the latter below: