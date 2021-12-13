Marvel fans are calling for the recasting of Chadwick Boseman’s titular role in the Black Panther franchise in response to drama on set regarding Letitia Wright. Wright has reportedly expressed anti-vaxxer views causing drama on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Following Boseman's death in August, 2020, Marvel announced they would not be recasting T'Challa to honor him. That being the case, T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Wright, will see a bigger role in the upcoming film.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“I know this is a bit of a hot take but a lot of this rumored on-set drama of Black Panther 2 might’ve been prevented if they just recast T’Challa,” one Marvel fan said on Twitter, Sunday. “I know people loved Chadwick Boseman, I did too, but that character had more stories to tell.”

Another agreed: “All due respect to Mr. Boseman and his loved ones, but the death of an actor does not spell the end of the character he portrays. T’Challa is not Chadwick, and vice versa. Rather, Chadwick portrayed a man who strove to improve the world. Anyone can be that.”

Not all fans were in agreement with others arguing that recasting Boseman would be disrespectful.

Check out more tweets below.

