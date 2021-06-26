The onslaught of COVID-19 has deprived Marvel fans of new movie instalments for far too long, but that is set to change with the September release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans were treated to a second action-packed trailer yesterday that highlights the movie's epic fight scenes as well as the struggle that carries throughout the movie: Shang-Chi vs. his father. Shang-Chi, who is heir to his father's martial arts legacy, must fight against him and the nefarious attacks that he commits.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marks Marvel's first Asian lead and mostly Asian cast. The film stays true to the Asian myths and customs that drive its story, as lead actor Simu Liu told The Hollywood Reporter: "There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie."

The movie, Marvel's first theater-exclusive release in two years, is set to release on September 3rd. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the second movie in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, preceded by Black Widow in July and followed by Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.

Are you excited for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know and check out the new trailer below.