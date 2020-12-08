Marv Won Spits Bars Over Raw Production On "Clock On Em"

Detroit icon Marv Won, stalwart lyricist, slept-on producer, and downright formidable battle rapper has been keeping busy of late. Fresh off an epic King Of The Dot battle against Charron, Marv came through and delivered his new album Sooner Than Later, produced entirely by his own hand. And while he dropped off the lead single "Clock On Em" a few weeks prior, it's about due time to place this one in the spotlight where it deserves.

Boasting a grimy instrumental fueled by shuffling percussion and ominous horror synthesizers, there's a Jekyll & Hyde-Esque dynamic that alternates the tone between light and dark. All the while, Marv keeps the bars flowing, his lyrics retaining a battler's clever mind for wordplay. "'Rapper slain' will be the line in the news," he warns. "Your girl face puffy from the cries and the booze / n**gas can't fuck with me, wins or not it's like tying your shoes." For those looking for something a little under the radar, allow "Clock On Em" to be your introductory point to Marv Won's latest -- should you enjoy this track, consider showing some support to his full-length album Sooner Than Later right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

'Rapper slain' will be the line in the news,

Your girl face puffy from the cries and the booze

N**gas can't fuck with me, wins or not (Windsor Knot) it's like tying your shoes

Close range bang-bang, pick up your face

The whole gang aim change, n***a pick up the pace