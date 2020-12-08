Marv Won Reps Detroit On Self-Produced "Sooner Than Later"

Those attuned to the Detroit rap scene likely recognize the name of Marv Won, the member of the Fat Killahz that went on to achieve greatness in the battle rap circuit -- a run that included a recent King Of The Dot performance against Charron. Respected across the board by everyone from battling greats like TheSaurus to superstars like Eminem, Marv Won has officially come through to share his new self-produced album Sooner Than Later, an eleven-track effort featuring Denaun Porter, Fatt Father, and more.

As the architect behind his sound, Marv keeps it thoroughly Detroit, lacing a consistently filthy sound throughout. Songs like "Clock On Em" find him deftly flowing over a dynamic and percussive shuffle, his competitive spirit shining through. The Fatt Father-assisted "Twin Towers" calls back to the dark and mischievous days of Guess Who's Coming To Dinner, while The Mr. Porter-assisted closing track "Roses" finds the pair of Detroit icons representing for their loved ones in a contemplative reflection. For even more sonic versatility, "Camp Low" features Marv spinning immersive yarns over a soulful, sample-based instrumental.

It's a compelling listen from start to finish, and one that further fleshes out the winding story of Marv Won, who may very well be one of the game's best-kept secrets on a production tip. Check out Sooner Than Later now, and sound off in the comments below.