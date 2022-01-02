mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marty Baller & Hell Rell Join Forces on "Wok World"

January 02, 2022
Wok World
Marty Baller & Hell Rell

Marty Baller and Hell Rell connect for a new project.


Affiliates of two of Harlem's most prominent rap crews of the last 20 years have joined forces for a new EP. Marty Baller, who has remained closely affiliated with A$AP Mob, specifically A$AP Ferg, and former Dipset associate Hell Rell came through this week with their new project, Wok World. The short five-song effort sees no features at all with only Rell and Baller leading the show. Marty Baller and Hell Rell previously released the single, "Spin Da Block" ahead of the project's release.

With five songs in total, Wok World merges the flamboyance of Harlem with a heavy trap and Southern influence.

Check the project out below and sound off with your favorite track off of Marty and Hell Rell's collaborative five-song set in the comment section.

